(Busch Stadium) The adjustments are continuing to work for Adam Wainwright, who improved to 4-3 on the season as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 8-3 this afternoon.

“Yep, I’m feeling pretty good,” said Wainwright. “I just need to keep it going. Need to continue to improve on certain things, but for the most part, it’s falling in line.”

“I thought it was a continuation from his last start,” said Matheny. “Well-located fastballs. Trusted it. Plus curveball today and effective with the changeup and cutter–not over-using anything.”

May 21, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) hits a one run double off of San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Cain (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

