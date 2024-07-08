ALTON – Rick Faccin is being remembered on Monday, July 8, 2024, as a man who loved his community and county, and someone others could always count on for his gracious smile and warm personality. Faccin, a highly regarded county auditor, earned significant accolades for his work over his long career.

"Rick Faccin was a true gentleman and friend," said Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine. "His sudden passing comes as a shock to our whole family, who has known him well for decades, and marks the end of an era in our community. Rick’s long career in public service was an outgrowth of his personality and his strong Catholic faith, which was generous, giving, thoughtful, and principled."

Haine reflected on Faccin’s presence in the community, recalling moments from his life: "Growing up we would see Rick quietly praying his rosary in the adoration chapel at the convent, helping as an usher at St. Mary’s, hearing about his latest baseball trip, eating lunch at GB Grill, attending parades, helping at Knights of Columbus fish fries, speaking at local political events, and just stopping by to say hi."

Former Alton Mayor Brant Walker, now a mayoral candidate again, shared his memories of Faccin. "He was just a great human being," Walker said. "He was committed 110 percent to everything he did. He was one of the most likable people regardless of their political stance. He was just an amazing person. I have lost a great friend. I don't know if Rick ever had a bad day. I never saw him down. He was just one of those rare people with charisma and the ability to talk to anyone."

Mike Drake of Alton, a friend of Faccin's for 55 years, noted, "Rick's goal was to get back to his childhood home in Alton and he was able to do that. I joined the Catholic Charities Board when Rick was working with the organization. I also followed him every step of the way in his career."

"Rick was an extremely generous man," Drake continued. "He was also regarded as one of the best auditors in the state of Illinois. It is a great loss for our community and Madison County as a whole."

Alan Dunstan, a close friend both in politics and life, added, "He did a great job as auditor. He was there for five terms or 20 years. I also served on the county board with him and we got to be good friends. He was always friendly and would do anything for you that he could do."

Bob Daiber, another friend and fellow elected officer, praised Faccin’s professionalism. "He served his office with the utmost of professionalism.

"He was one of the best county auditors in Illinois and beyond. He is one of the most generous people I have ever known," Daiber said. "A story I remember is one time someone didn't have a TV and he asked me to pick out a TV so these kids would have one. Rick was a dear friend. I will sincerely miss him."

Rick Faccin’s legacy as a dedicated public servant and a cherished member of the Alton community will be long remembered.



