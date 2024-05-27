ALTON - Richard Baird, organizer of the Annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony at the Alton National Cemetery, wanted those who attend to know that construction is underway at the cemetery and the program will be held in front of the normal podium area.

Baird said he was concerned if individuals didn't see the group in the normal spot they might think the event was not on as scheduled.

This will be the 19th year for the annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony.

"The program is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on May 27, 2024, as planned," he said. "Please be advised to bring a folding chair or something to sit on."

Baird is a Vietnam veteran.

