Rich McClure selected as board chair for United Way of Greater St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Rich McClure, former president of UniGroup, has been named the 2018-2019 chair of the board of directors for United Way of Greater St. Louis. McClure succeeds Mike DeCola, chief executive officer of HBM Holdings, who has held the board chair position since 2016.
“United Way of Greater St. Louis is one of the great blessings of our metropolitan region, representing a continued opportunity for leadership as we address the challenging issues our region faces,” said McClure. “United Way’s mission to help people live their best possible lives is more important than ever. There is exceptional leadership from hundreds of volunteers and a great management team to guide this work. It is my honor to join with them to serve our region.”
McClure was with UniGroup Inc., the parent of United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit, for two decades and served as president for 12 years. Prior to that, McClure was a banking executive with Central Bancompany and served as chief of staff for former Missouri Governor John Ashcroft and in the cabinet of and on staff for former Illinois Governor Jim Thompson, where he had responsibility for local government and education. He currently is principal of Spero Advisors, LLC, a strategy and governance advisory firm.
McClure is an active leader in civic causes and has experience working on issues like education, government organization, public policy and health care. In 2014, McClure was appointed by former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon as co-chair of the Ferguson Commission. He recently served on a task force on school governance for the Special Administrative Board of the St. Louis Public Schools. In addition, he currently serves as chair of the board of trustees for St. Louis Children’s Hospital. McClure was former president of Civic Progress, an organization of leaders from the region’s largest employers.
“Rich is a respected leader in our region and has been a long-time supporter of United Way and our work,” said Orv Kimbrough, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “He exemplifies the passion, dedication and service to our community that represents United Way and all of our volunteers. We are grateful to have Rich serve in this leadership role as United Way innovates to find new ways of helping people and strengthening our region.”
Additionally, United Way welcomed the following individuals as new members to its board of directors this year:
- Chris Arnold, Plancorp, Inc.
- Tiana Berry-Jones, LaunchCode
- Cenia Bosman, Community Action Agency of St. Louis County, Inc.
- Dale Chapman, Lewis and Clark Community College
- Veronica Coleman, Edward Jones
- Diane Compardo, Moneta Group
- Verona Dorch, Peabody
- Timothy Figge, Hussman Corporation
- Jeff Fox, Harbour Group, LTD
- Lisa Gould, SEIU Local 1 MO Benefit & Trust
- Carolyn Greathouse, KPMG, LLP
- Gireesh Gupchup, SIUE
- Phil Hickman, Associated Bank
- Robert Holmes, Commerce Bank
- Frank Jacobs, Electrical Workers Local 1
- Glenn Kage, Autoworkers Local 2250
- Michael Lawrence, Bank of America
- Steve Mackin, Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Elizabeth Marengo, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company
- Terri Owen, FleishmanHillard
- Dana Redwig, Fox-Galvin LLC
- Tony Rothermich, Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Rob Schwartz, TheBank of Edwardsville
- Michael Shonrock, Lindenwood University
- Yvonne Sparks, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
- Christopher Tongay, Teamsters Local 688
- Harvey Wallace, Brown Smith Wallace, LLP
- Carrie Ward, Whelan Security
- James Watson, Midwest BankCentre
- Richard White, SSM Health St. Louis
About United Way of Greater St. Louis
United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.
