EDWARDSVILLE - Fans of the Gingham Buffalo of Glen Carbon were happy to hear that owners Chris Beard and Steve Stewart had the opportunity to expand their business to a new storefront in downtown Edwardsville.

After months of hard work and dedication, the owners were excited to finally showcase their brand new location at 500 N. Main St. in a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. The store opened its new location’s doors on Sept. 25.

“We’re busier than we ever thought it could be,” Stewart said. “Sometimes on Saturdays, we do three times as much as we ever thought we could.”

Customers, employees and other supporters were welcomed to view the new store, which is a home decor lover’s dream. A plethora of items including furniture, accessories, knickknacks, bedding, glassware, lighting fixtures and much more are all available for purchase in the gorgeous showroom.

The store is twice as large as their previous location in Glen Carbon. With the expansion of their stock and supply, Gingham Buffalo doesn’t seem to be stopping in its endeavors to grow even larger.

“We look to grow as big as we can,” Stewart said. “We plan to open up a children’s store soon and keep the Gingham Buffalo name going strong.”

Stewart and Beard are very proud of all of the hard work that went into the new location.

“I didn’t think the two of us could make this what it is today,” Stewart said. “It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears, but I’m proud to be a part of the Edwardsville community.”

Gingham Buffalo is open from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

