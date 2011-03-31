State winner Dana Zimmerman (pictured Right), an 11th grader at Mississippi Valley Christian School, had the unique honor of receiving a perfect score in polychromatic drawing at the recent Illinois Association of Christian School Senior High Academic, Bible, and Fine Arts competition in Schaumburg. With the picture capturing that of a little girl blowing bubbles, Ms. Zimmerman entitled her drawing, It's Bubbling in My Soul (pictured Left), borrowing the title from a church song she enjoyed singing as a little girl. The drawing was of such natural quality that the judges at first questioned its category, believing it to be a photograph entry! Now moving forward to the national competition, Dana is the daughter of Dan and Debbie Zimmerman of Wood River.

Placing second in the state in Declamation Speech, and also receiving a red ribbon in Algebra/Geometry and English Testing was Makilah Alexander (pictured below), daughter of Clarissa Hubbard, Godfrey. Seth Roberts, son of Lloyd and Martha Roberts, Alton, was awarded third in the state for his Still Life Photography.

Students receiving white ribbons were Calin Daniels in Old Testament Testing and Joshua Smith in Algebra/Geometry Testing.

Red ribbon winners were Wesley Edwards and Christian Roberts in Advanced Mathematics Testing; Seth Roberts (pictured left), Music Theory Testing; Steven Thompson, People and Animal Photography and Topical Preaching; Lauren White, Chemistry and English Testing; and, Sarah Weir in Algebra/Geometry, English Testing, and Oral Interpretation of Poetry Speech.

Blue ribbons were awarded to Jonathon Anderson and Wesley Edwards in World History/Geography Testing.

