ALTON - Due to the impending rain over the next several days, Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation has rescheduled the Ribbon of Strength unveiling. The new date is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey.

If you have any questions, please call the Alton Memorial Hospital Development Office at 618-463-7701.

Proceeds from this year’s Ribbon of Strength campaign will be used to help cancer patients at AMH experiencing financial hardships, as a result of their diagnosis or treatment, to pay for the essentials – gas, car repairs, rent, mortgage, and utility bills – so they can focus on treatment, healing and recovery.

Many from the community have purchased a ribbon customized with a message memorializing someone who lost his or her life to cancer, or sending well wishes to someone battling the disease, or celebrating someone who won the fight. The ribbons will be laid end to end to form one giant ribbon at Tuesday’s event.

“The reception is something we have been wanting to do for a while but couldn’t because of COVID-19 precautions,” said Kristen Ryrie, manager of Foundation and Development for AMHSF. “We are excited to be able to show off this incredible display to our donors and to those honored. We encourage people to bring their cameras, take pictures and enjoy some refreshments.”

Last year, more than $16,000 was raised to support cancer patients.

