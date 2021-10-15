EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce celebrated the first business anniversary of Home Instead with local franchise owner Nikki Bishop (center) in Edwardsville on October 14, 2021. Home Instead provides trustworthy, kindhearted, senior home care services in your loved one’s home.

Additional information can be found at https://bit.ly/EdwardvsilleHomeInstead or by contacting Nikki Bishop at nikkibishop@homeinstead.com.

