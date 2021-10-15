EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomed Advantage Nursing Services to their newest location in Glen Carbon on October 13, 2021. This company has been providing specialized at home care for children and adults since 1979. The Glen Carbon office is led by Erin Lange and Brandon Schneider.

Additional information can be found at https://advantage-nursing.com/faq or by contacting Hannah Dunn at hdunn@advantage-nursing.com

