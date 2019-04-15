COLLINSVILLE - The City of Collinsville will be holding a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House on at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, for the City’s new $20,000,000 state-of-the-art Water Treatment Plant. The new 5 million gallons per day facility, located at 9535 Collinsville Road, will replace the City’s 60-year-old facility.

The new facility was approved by the City Council in 2014. The Engineering and Design of the facility was completed by Hurst-Rosche of Hillsboro. Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc. from Highland, was awarded the construction contract in November 2016. An official groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held in February 2017.

