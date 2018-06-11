WEST ALTON, MO - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in partnership with The Audubon Center at Riverlands invites the public to join us for a ribbon cutting celebration for the accessible trail extensions at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary in West Alton, MO on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 10 a.m. The trail extensions create additional connections to existing trails throughout the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary and will provide a paved surface to make this trail system accessible to more visitors than ever before.

Riverlands has over 8.5 miles of trails featuring viewing platforms and bird blinds. The trails bring visitors through prairies, marshes, and bottomland forest habitats, and provide great viewing opportunities for the great variety of birds that live in or migrate through this unique area. Maps are available online at riverlands.audubon.org/about/trails-riverlands. While some of the trails are closed through the winter for migratory season from October 15 - April 15 each year the paved trails near the Center are open year-round.

Article continues after sponsor message

The ribbon cutting ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at the Audubon Center in West Alton, MO. This project was made possible through a continuing partnership between the US Army Corps of Engineers and The National Audubon Society.

For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

More like this: