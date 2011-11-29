FORT MYERS, Fla. (Nov. 28, 2011) – Rib City has launched a new company website at www.ribcity.com.

“After 10 years it was time to update our site to a cleaner look that is more user friendly,” said Craig Peden, Rib City’s president.

According to Peden, the revamped site includes a new design reflective of Rib City’s corporate brand, more photos and a streamlined locations page utilizing Google maps. The site also features the restaurant’s dine-in, take-out and catering menus including baby back rib and BBQ sauce nutritional information, Kid’s Menu answers, R.I.B. Club signup, online gif card purchases, a satisfaction survey, job application form, franchise information and requirements­ and Rib City’s company history.

Bracewell Web Works located in Colorado Springs, Col. designed the new site.

Rib City is a family-owned national barbecue chain. Founded in Fort Myers in 1989, there are currently 13 corporate restaurants in Florida and 16 franchise restaurants across the country including Washington, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Tennessee, Ohio, Illinois, Maryland and soon to be a location in Virginia.

Restaurant Business magazine recently ranked Rib City as the 11th fastest growing restaurant chain.

Rib City offers a menu of barbecued meats, specialized sauces and complementary side dishes such as made-from-scratch baked beans and coleslaw. Rib City achieves authentic backyard barbecue flavor by slowly cooking baby back ribs and chicken over selected hardwoods - including Red Oak - carefully balancing heat and cooking time to seal in the distinctive Rib City BBQ taste. Meats can be topped with one of four secret recipe sauces: brown sugar-based sweet sauce, vinegar-based tangy sauce, Carolina mustard sauce or hot sauce. Additional menu items include fried okra, three-cheese fries, fried shrimp, coconut cream and southern pecan pies and more.

Rib City is listed with the Franchise Registry, a list of franchise systems whose franchisees have the benefits of a streamlined review process for U.S. Small Business Administration financings. For franchise information, contact Jack Burges, director of franchise sales, at jburges@ribcity.com.

