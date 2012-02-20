Barbecue chain founded in Fort Myers signs on as official vendor of new ballpark for 2012 Spring Training season.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (February 20, 2012) – Red Sox fans will be able to enjoy award-winning barbecue at the team’s new spring training home in Fort Myers.

According to company President Craig Peden, Rib City has signed on as an official concession vendor at JetBlue Park at Fenway South for the 2012 Spring Training season.

“We are very excited to bring our quality barbecue products to all of the Red Sox Spring Training fans this season,” said Peden. “The new JetBlue Park is an incredible facility and we can’t wait to greet fans onsite during the inaugural season at this new facility.”

Rib City is a family-owned national barbecue chain. Founded in Fort Myers in 1989, there are currently 13 corporate restaurants in Florida and 16 franchise restaurants across the country including Washington, Utah, Colorado, Tennessee, Ohio, Illinois, Missouri and Virginia­.

Rib City will serve as an official concession vendor during spring training under Aramark, the Red Sox food and beverage, retail and facility services partner and concessionaire. Plans call for Rib City to sell their award-winning baby back ribs, pulled pork sandwiches and sides along Fenway South Drive – a street festival reminiscent of Yawkey Way in Boston. The company will also supply a la carte items to the private suites and picnics.

Fenway South is the Red Sox’s new 106-acre Spring Training and Player Development Complex located at 11581 Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. Rib City has a corporate owned location just west of JetBlue Park at 13750 Fiddlesticks Blvd. There are currently 11 corporate locations in Southwest Florida.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Rib City concession at the new park will premier on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. as the Lee County Board of Commissioners and the Boston Red Sox host a public grand opening celebration

open to all fans and visitors. During the Open House, fans will have an opportunity to walk freely around JetBlue Park and enjoy concessions and entertainment including, face painting, magicians, stilt walkers, a bounce house, obstacle course, and other games for children.

The Red Sox will open the Spring Training season with two college exhibitions on Saturday, March 3, a 2:35 p.m. matinee against the Northeastern University Huskies followed by a nightcap with the Boston College Eagles at 7:05 p.m. The Red Sox will kick off the 2012 Grapefruit League schedule at home on Sunday, March 4 at 1:35 p.m. against their Mayor’s Cup rival Minnesota Twins.

Restaurant Business magazine recently ranked Rib City as the 11th fastest growing restaurant chain.

Rib City offers a menu of barbecued meats, specialized sauces and complementary side dishes such as made-from-scratch baked beans and coleslaw. Rib City achieves authentic backyard barbecue flavor by slowly cooking baby back ribs and chicken over selected hardwoods - including Red Oak - carefully balancing heat and cooking time to seal in the distinctive Rib City BBQ taste. Meats can be topped with one of four secret recipe sauces: brown sugar-based sweet sauce, vinegar-based tangy sauce, Carolina mustard sauce or hot sauce. Additional menu items include fried okra, three-cheese fries, fried shrimp, coconut cream and southern pecan pies and more.

Rib City’s complete menu is available online at www.ribcity.com.

Rib City is listed with the Franchise Registry, a list of franchise systems whose franchisees have the benefits of a streamlined review process for U.S. Small Business Administration financings. For franchise information, contact Jack Burges, director of franchise sales, at jburges@ribcity.com.

More like this: