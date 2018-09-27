EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High girls’ volleyball outside hitter/middle hitter Rhianna Huebner is one of her team’s most important players. A sophomore, Huebner served for six consecutive points to bring the Tigers to within 14-13 during the second game of Edwardsville’s 25-21, 25-20 loss to Cor Jesu Academy at Lucco-Jackson Gym Wednesday night.

But whenever Edwardsville came to within one point and looked to tie the game, the Chargers were able to come up with the key play that swung the momentum back their way, eventually winning the match.

“Our offense was pretty good, I thought, but in the defense, and definitely serve receive, we weren’t talking that well,” Huebner said in a post-match interview, “and we would get the ball out, but we weren’t getting it to the center very well. I don’t think we did bad, though. We really didn’t shake anything, we just weren’t getting it to the center well enough, and we weren’t playing as a team as well as we should have been.”

Huebner’s service point streak was a highlight for the Tigers, as they were able to build momentum from that,

“I feel like we always battle in the middle of the game,” Huebner said, “and then toward the end, when things get hard, we kind of just let it go.”

Huebner is one of many sophomores and freshmen on a team that has only two juniors and one senior. The team works very hard in their practice sessions, and she feels the team is getting better, but also knows that there’s still much work to be done.

“We work really hard in practice to get better,” Huebner said, “but then in games, we get scared sometimes, and we start to panic. But I think we’re getting better at it. We just have to play as a team. That’s all it is. We’re still like bonding most of the time, and we’re trying. But on the court, we just have to talk more.”

And you can expect Rhianna Huebner to be one of the players to show the way for the Tigers today and in the future.

