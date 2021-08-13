WOOD RIVER - Tammy Iskarous, the Executive Director of Riverbend Family Ministries (RFM) is pleased to announce the expansion of the Youth Development Program throughout Madison County.

“We have hired a full-time therapist that will work very closely with Madison County Probation, Truancy, Juvenile Justice and School officials in order to give our youth the tools they need to be successful.” “We know that if we can change the trajectory of a young adult’s life, we are changing generations.”

S.O.A.R. (Students learning the Ongoing Approach to Resilience) is designed to be a 10-session weekly psychoeducation group. Each session will provide education and activities related to relevant topics and critical to promoting resilient adolescents. Some of these topics include healthy relationships, conflict resolution, impacts of violence, and empathy. As part of the program, adolescents will be required to complete pre and post-test assessments to evaluate level of change. S.O.A.R. also seeks to include parents or guardians in this process through weekly check-ins and at least one parent engagement session. Adolescents will not be able to successfully complete the program without the parent engagement session.

Jenny Langley MA, LPC, has been hired by RFM to be the Director of the (S.O.A.R.) program at Riverbend Family Ministries.

Jenny graduated with her Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from McKendree University. Since graduating, she has counseled individuals ranging in age from three years old up to college students for a variety of mental health and social emotional issues. She has been a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) in the State of Illinois since 2019. She has also completed 40-hour trainings in Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault advocacy during her undergraduate college experience.

