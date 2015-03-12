(Jupiter, FL) For years it seemed pitcher Bud Norris had the St. Louis Cardinals number. That trend changed over his last couple of seasons in Houston and was reinforced on Thursday as the Cardinals beat their former nemesis and the Baltimore Orioles 8-2.

Mark Reynolds supplied all the necessary runs with a 3-run homer in the third inning, his first of the spring.

“Right now it’s just about seeing some pitches and getting my timing down,” said Reynolds, who knocked 22 homers last season for Milwaukee. “Getting 40-45 at-bats and having some success and seeing the ball find some holes I think is huge.”

As he will in the regular season, Reynolds has seen time at first base, third base, and as a designated hitter for the Cardinals thus far and could also see some reps in the outfield. He will also represent a long ball threat off the bench, but don’t expect to see Mark used in too many pinch-hitting situations this early in spring.

“The thing about in Spring Training is there’s no place to warm-up. There’s no cage to get loose in. You can’t run up into the trainer’s room and foam roll and you can’t jump on a bike and get your blood pumping. I think that those situations–maybe towards the very end of spring, a couple of bats here and there off the bench.”

Reynolds has only 46 career appearances (7-38, .184, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 5 BB, 18 K) as a pinch-hitter.

“I did a little bit last year in Milwaukee,” pointed out Reynolds. “It’s gonna be one of those things I’m going to have to learn but think I had a pretty good routine last year. I’ll just have to tinker with it and see what works for me.”

–Jaime Garcia picked up the win in his second Grapefruit League start. He allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out six batters and walking only one in four innings of work. Garcia threw 50 pitches, 32 of which for strikes.

BONUS GAME ADDED FOR FRIDAY

–The Cardinals and Miami Marlins have schedule an additional B-game for Friday at 10am on the Miami side of the Roger Dean complex.

“Most of the position players will be guys who haven’t had many at-bats over here,” said Mike Matheny. “You’re going to see Garcia, Diaz, Valera. You’ll see probably three or four catchers rotating in between catching/first base. Actually, Peter Bourjos wants to play tomorrow so he’s going to be out there. And Ortega.”

Some players from STEP camp will also participate in the game.

photo credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports