(Busch Stadium) Besides an extended injury update on Tuesday afternoon, St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak shared pitcher Alex Reyes is due to return from his suspension this weekend and will likely start for the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday.

“He’s ready to go–that was the whole plan,” said Mozeliak.

Allowed to pitch in non-ticketed events, Reyes is fully stretched out and ready to step right into the rotation.

“His innings are comparable to a Triple-A starter innings, he’s right there,” added Mozeliak.

Ranked by many outlets as the Cardinals top prospect, Reyes was suspended in November for 50-games after a second positive test for marijuana, a violation of the Minor League Drug and Prevention program.

Left-hander Tim Cooney is “soft-circling sometime in June” for a return, while reliever Jordan Walden is “just working on his rehab” for the right shoulder strain according to Mozeliak.

photo credit: MILB.com