St. Louis Cardinals prospect Alex Reyes has been named to the World Team roster for the upcoming All-Star Futures Game on July 12th. The 20-year old Reyes is currently on the 7-day disabled list, but has posted 90 strikeouts in 60.2 innings pitched this season for the Palm Beach Cardinals (High A). He has allowed just 10 earned runs combined in his last 10 appearances (50.1 innings).

Reyes was also recognized in April as the Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month after going 1-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 20.1 innings over four starts for Palm Beach.

KELLY OPTIONED

–Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Joe Kelly has been optioned by the Boston Red Sox to Pawtucket (AAA). The right-hander was 2-5 on the season and had given up 22 earned runs and 45 hits in his last seven starts (34.1 innings).

Kelly rejoins Allen Craig in Pawtucket, both were traded last July from St. Louis to Boston in exchange for John Lackey.

Craig is batting .286 (34-119) with 3 HRs and 11 RBIs in 33 games for the International League team.

photo credit: Palm Beach Cardinals