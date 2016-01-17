St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Alex Reyes stepped to the podium and gave a formal apology on Sunday…

Article continues after sponsor message

Reyes was suspended for 50-games without pay in early November after a second test for marijuana. At the time, Reyes was pitching in the Arizona Fall League and was scheduled to start the Fall Stars Game the following day.

Recognized by the Cardinals as their Minor League Co-Pitcher of the Year with Austin Gomber, Reyes went a combined a5-7 with a 2.49 ERA in 22 games started and struck out 151 batters in his 101.1 innings pitched.

Reyes will not be in big league camp with the team in Spring Training, but will still partake in their STEP (Spring Training Early Program) shared General Manager John Mozeliak on Saturday.