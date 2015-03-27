Hannah Rexford fires a pitch at a Breese Central batter on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Roxana’s girls softball team played Breese Central a tight game, but bowed 3-0 in the coldest game to date.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

In the third inning, Roxana loaded the bases and Abbey Palen knocked a ball into center field, where the Breese Central player made a dynamic catch. Roxana coach Mike Arbuthnot said.

“We had a couple opportunities to score that we didn’t take advantage of,” he said. “If that ball had gone by the center fielder, we would have scored three runs easily and it would have been a different game.”

Freshman Hannah Rexford continued to be dominant on the mound, issuing 10 strikeouts.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Hannah threw the ball well,” the coach said.

Roxana fell to 0-4, but Arbuthnot said he is hoping to see improvement the rest of the season.

“We hope to make huge improvements in the second and third quarters of the season,” he said. “We knew our first eight games would be tough. We are trying to feel through who can get the job done. We are giving everybody an opportunity to play.”

Roxana plays at Pana on Saturday and returns home against Alton on Monday.

More like this:

Aug 25, 2023 - Shells Blank Jersey In Season Opener – Ellis Goes Off For Four TDs

Sep 8, 2023 - Roxana Scores Early And Often As Shells Take Down CM

2 days ago - Fearsome Foursome Linebacker Crew Are Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athletes Of The Month For Shells

Sep 15, 2023 - Panthers Pick Up First Win On New Turf In Lopsided Game Over CM

Aug 30, 2023 - Ellis Breaks Single Game Rushing Record With Four Touchdowns - Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Athlete Of The Month For Roxana

 