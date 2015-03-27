Roxana’s girls softball team played Breese Central a tight game, but bowed 3-0 in the coldest game to date.

In the third inning, Roxana loaded the bases and Abbey Palen knocked a ball into center field, where the Breese Central player made a dynamic catch. Roxana coach Mike Arbuthnot said.

“We had a couple opportunities to score that we didn’t take advantage of,” he said. “If that ball had gone by the center fielder, we would have scored three runs easily and it would have been a different game.”

Freshman Hannah Rexford continued to be dominant on the mound, issuing 10 strikeouts.

“Hannah threw the ball well,” the coach said.

Roxana fell to 0-4, but Arbuthnot said he is hoping to see improvement the rest of the season.

“We hope to make huge improvements in the second and third quarters of the season,” he said. “We knew our first eight games would be tough. We are trying to feel through who can get the job done. We are giving everybody an opportunity to play.”

Roxana plays at Pana on Saturday and returns home against Alton on Monday.

