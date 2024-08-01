GODFREY – Revity Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,340.00 in the month of July to benefit Hope Animal Rescues through their Revel for a Cause Jeans Program.

The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program is an employee funded program that gives Revity Credit Union employees the opportunity to support the credit union philosophy of people helping people. By making a monthly, monetary donation to a local organization, Revity Credit Union employees can wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

At Revity Credit Union the company focuses on giving back to our community and caring for our members.

Revity nominated Hope Animal Rescues in Godfrey to receive the donation as it is evident how much they value helping the community by saving abandoned pets and educating on the importance of doing so.

During the month of July, Revity Credit Union employees donated $1,340.00 to Hope Animal Rescues. This donation will help make a difference for pets by providing medical services, care, and a second chance at life for the pets they save.

Hope Animal Rescues is a non-profit corporation with the mission to rehabilitate and care for homeless and abused pets. They are an all age, all breed, no kill rescue that saves animals on their last day of life from animal control facilities. They also provide education on the importance of how to treat animals. To learn more about Hope Animal Rescues, visit https://hoperescues.org/.

