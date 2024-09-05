BELLEVILLE - Employees of Revity Credit Union united during the month of August to raise $1,230.00 in support of SWIC Programs and Services for Older Persons Foster Grandparent Program through their Revel for a Cause Jeans Program.

The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program is an employee funded program that gives Revity Credit Union employees the opportunity to support the credit union philosophy of people helping people. By making a monthly, monetary donation to a local organization, Revity Credit Union employees can wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

At Revity Credit Union, our commitment lies in supporting our community and prioritizing our members' well-being. We have proudly selected SWIC Programs and Services for the Older Persons Foster Grandparent Program in Belleville as the recipient of our Revel for a Cause donation. This choice was rooted in their dedication to enriching the lives of seniors and other individuals through engaging, health-promoting, and educational initiatives.

During the month of August, Revity Credit Union employees donated $1,230.00 to SWIC Programs and Services for the Older Persons Foster Grandparent Program. This donation will help ensure that these valuable programs continue to thrive, providing essential resources and support for both the seniors involved and the young minds they mentor.

SWIC Programs and Services for the Older Persons Foster Grandparent Program offers a

diverse range of direct and referral services to older individuals, as well as their families and caregivers, aiming to support their health, independence, and overall well-being. SWIC Programs and Services for the Older Persons Foster Grandparent Program caters to a wide audience, ensuring there is something beneficial for everyone. For further details on SWIC Programs and Services for the Older Persons Foster Grandparent Program, please visit www.swic.edu/community/senior-programs/psop/. To explore Revity Credit Union further, visit RevityCU.com.

