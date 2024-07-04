MARYVILLE - Revity Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,250 in the month of June to benefit the Maryville Outreach Center through their Revel for a Cause Jeans Program. Members of Revity Credit Union participated in a Denim Drive where Revity collected over 300 denim clothing items for Grandma’s Attic.

The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program is an employee funded program that gives Revity Credit Union employees the opportunity to support the credit union philosophy of people helping people. By making a monthly, monetary donation to a local organization, Revity Credit Union employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

At Revity Credit Union we focus on giving back to our community and caring for our members. Revity nominated Grandma’s Attic and the Maryville Outreach Center to receive the donation because they share the people helping people philosophy by devoting their time to helping their local community. It is evident that these volunteers have created great strides to make the community better for everyone and deserves recognition.

During the month of June, Revity Credit Union employees donated $1,250.00 to the Maryville Outreach Center. This donation will help supply emergency and supplemental items such as food, personal hygiene items, paper products, laundry/cleaning supplies, rent, utilities, and medications when needed for qualified individuals and families in Maryville. In addition to the staff donations, Revity Credit Union members donated over 300 denim clothing items for Grandma’s Attic.

Grandma’s Attic is a resale shop that sells gently used item. All proceeds earned through Grandma’s Attic is used for the Maryville Food Pantry and Residents’ Assistance Program which supports Maryville residents. Revity Credit Union is proud to support this organization that continues to give back to their local community. To find out more about Maryville Outreach Center visit https://fbmaryville.org/maryville-outreach-center. To find out more about Revity Credit Union, visit RevityCU.com.

