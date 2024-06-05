EDWARDSVILLE - Revity Credit Union donated $1,255 to Moms on a Mission through their Revel for a Cause Jeans Program.

The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program is an employee funded program that gives Revity Credit Union employees the opportunity to support the credit union philosophy of people helping people. By making a monthly, monetary donation to a local organization, Revity Credit Union employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program focuses on supporting local organizations within the communities we work, live, and play in. The funds raised each month goes towards a worthy cause, knowing Revity is helping a local organization reach their goals and live through their mission. During the month of May, Revity Credit Union employees raised $1,255 for Moms on a Mission.

Moms on a Mission’s goal is to make a difference every day. Based out of Dupo, Illinois, they serve many areas in both Illinois and Missouri. They lovingly serve unhoused individuals, foster children and families, veterans, teens, low-income families, disabled, and elderly. They assist with food, clothing, hygiene products, and more. Moms is a non-profit public organization that operates solely on donations.

To find out more about Moms on a Mission, visit their public group on Facebook.com. To find out more about Revity Credit Union, visit RevityCU.com.

