EDWARDSVILLE - Revity Credit Union donates $1,353 to HIS Kids Cancer Support through their Revel for a Cause Jeans Program. The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program is an employee funded program that gives Revity Credit Union employees the opportunity to support the credit union philosophy of people helping people.

By making a monthly monetary donation to a local organization, Revity Credit Union employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program focuses on supporting local organizations within the communities we work, live and play in. The funds raised each month goes towards a worthy cause, knowing Revity is helping a local organization reach their goals and live through their mission. During the month of April, Revity Credit Union employees raised $1,353 for HIS Kids Cancer Support. HIS Kids Cancer Support’s mission is to decrease the devastation of childhood cancer families through support programs, emotional health services and emergency assistance.

HIS KIDS started in 1982 when Marcia Miles, daughter of Jim and Connie, passed from leukemia at age 11. HIS Kids has continued her compassion for kids with cancer for 40 years now, as they serve approximately 2000 people a year with events and client services. Revity Credit Union’s donation will help send two children to Camp HIS Kids this summer.

To find out more about HIS Kids Cancer Support visit their website, https://www.hiskidsinc.org. To find out more about Revity Credit Union, visit RevityCU.com.

