EDWARDSVILLE - Revity Credit Union on Plum Street in Edwardsville is nearing the end of construction.

While there is not currently an opening date, a worker at the site confirmed that construction is in the “final stages.”

The Southwest Illinois bank was previously known as GCS Credit Union, but changed its name to Revity Credit Union in July 2023. This building in Edwardsville already sports the new name. It will provide the same banking services as other Revity branches in the area.

Construction is by Contegra Construction Company in Edwardsville. The property is managed by Wittenauer Properties in O’Fallon, IL.

To learn more about Revity Credit Union, visit their official website.

