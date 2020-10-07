ALTON - The City of Alton, in partnership with the East End Improvement Association and the YWCA of Alton, is announcing a Reverse Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Alton Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater as city changed the location. This event offers a COVID safe venue for children to celebrate this year's Halloween.

The City of Alton will be represented by employees from all City Departments including the Alton Police and Alton Fire Departments. Mayor Brant Walker said, "with all that is going on right now with COVID-19 and the cancellation of the Halloween Parade, we feel that this is a much-needed event for our community."

The East End Improvement Association has sponsored the Alton Halloween Parade since its inception in 1916. Steve Schwartz, East End Spokesman, said, "Because of COVID-19 and as hard as a decision it was, we concluded for the health and safety of our community we had no other choice but to cancel this year's parade.

"We feel this event affords us a great opportunity to continue a Halloween tradition in Alton and are proud to partner with the City of Alton and YWCA of Alton. We look forward to 2021 to continue our sponsorship of the Alton Halloween Parade and its great tradition."

The YWCA of Alton has participated in past Halloween Parades, but this is the first year they have an opportunity to act as a sponsor. YWCA of Alton Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said “YWCA is thrilled to participate as we love our community and are happy the City of Alton is able to offer a space for the Reverse Trunk or Treat while making it as safe as possible during these unprecedented times.”

Families are asked to bring their children in costume. Drivers are also asked to pop open their trunks to receive treats and all passengers should be wearing COVID-19 masks. We are asking also that all vendors wear masks, gloves and practice social distancing.

Any Organizations and/or individuals wishing to participate, please contact the East End Improvement Association at altonhalloweenparade@gmail.com or call Steve Schwartz at 618-972-8329.

