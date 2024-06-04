ALTON - The Reverend Garron C. Daniels, OCS, is the new Priest in Charge of the Episcopal Parish of Alton.

The Episcopal Parish members said they are excited he will be the person taking over at their historic church.

Father Garron previously served as the Curate at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in the Diocese of Missouri and has served as a PRN Chaplain at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Father Garron attended Truman State University in Kirksville, MO., receiving a Bachelor’s of Science in Justice Systems, Magna Cum Laude. He went on to study for his Masters of Divinity at the University of the South: School of Theology.

In 2022, he was a recipient of the Griffin Fellowship and partook in ministry formation in the Holy Land at St. George’s College. Fr. Garron is passionate about a number of topics, but is especially passionate about Death & Dying, Christian Formation, and the Liturgy of the Church; especially the Rite of Reconciliation.

Fr. Garron said he believes that the Episcopal Church has a rich tradition that so many are finding for the first time. He finds it important to explore deeply what it means to be a Christian, especially within the Anglican tradition.

Fr. Garron is also a member of the Guild of All Souls, an At-Large member of the Provincial Council of the Society of Catholic Priests, and a founding member of Order of Christ the Saviour. He also spends quite a bit of his time volunteering for Bellefontaine Cemetery and Arboretum in St Louis. Fr. Garron is married to his college sweetheart, Nathalia Baum, and together they have a long-haired mini dachshund, Maggie.

Fr. Garron and the people of the Episcopal Parish of Alton, invite you to join them for Sunday services at one of their two worship sites; St. Paul’s Church, located in downtown Alton on the corner of Market and Third Streets, and Trinity Chapel located on State Street in North Alton. Trinity Chapel meets at 8:15 a.m. and St Paul’s meets at 10:30 a.m.

