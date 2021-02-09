EDWARDSVILLE - Rev. Rayden Hollis and the Red Hill Church congregation in Edwardsville and various other volunteers are back at it again with their weekly Farmers to Families Food Distributions. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Rev. Hollis believes the food distribution has been a lifesaver for many area families.



The church and other volunteers have passed out food even in cold conditions the past few Saturdays, beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Hollis the amount of boxes of food has decreased, so the distributions don't last nearly as long as this past fall.

"We will limit the number of boxes to no more than eight per car," he said. "Pantries and churches will be limited to no more than 50 boxes. We had great crowds so far, even though it is cold and rainy. The people who drive through continue to be grateful and thankful."

The Red Hill Church pays for the fork lift for the distribution. Rev. Hollis said the distribution will continue at least to March.

"We are proud that we are again one of the distributors for the Farmers to Families Program," Hollis added.

Red Hill Church meets now at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at Edison's in Edwardsville.

Hollis said this past fall they received two trucks of food, but now that has been reduced to one most weekends.

"The food will go faster than normal and we will very likely run out," he said. "We don't ever know what is in the box, it could be a bag of apples, potatoes, a gallon of milk, frozen pre-cooked chicken, meat balls, pints of yogurt or a block of cheese, but we never know."

Rev. Hollis said his church members are very thankful to be able to again deliver food for those in need with this program.

"It is having an incredible impact on our community," he said. "Times are very hard right now during the COVID-19 Pandemic for a lot of families. We are glad to be a church that is able to do this."

