It has to be coincidence. Right??

The fact the St. Louis Cardinals erupted for a 12-4 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies the same night a “rally squirrel” appeared and ran around the field–it’s just one of those things, or is it?? Normally on a night where 13 runners are left on base and a team strikes out 10 times, the result is a loss not an offensive breakout.

Not since June 4th had the Cardinals scored more than four runs and they had only had a total of eight runs scored in their last four games. But whether their four-legged friend brought back the magic of 2011, the bats were connecting on Friday night.

Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong each hit a 2-run homer. Randal Grichuk hit a solo shot and was on base a total of four times. In fact, all nine in the starting lineup had at least one hit–including pitcher Tyler Lyons, who had a pair of hits, an RBI, and scored two runs.

Rally squirrel luck or being due or just plain talent– the Cardinals scored the 12 runs on 16 hits with 10 walks.

GARCIA, SCRUGGS RECALLED

–Prior to Friday’s game, the Cardinals recalled Greg Garcia and Xavier Scruggs from the Memphis Redbirds (AAA).

Garcia, who was named the Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month for May after hitting .361, had continued to swing a hot bat for Memphis and was batting .362 with RISP in 61 games this season. He appeared in 14 games last year for St. Louis and had a pair of hits in his 2015 debut tonight.

Scruggs had a pinch-hit appearance for the Cardinals earlier this season and was leading Memphis with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs.

In the corresponding move, catcher Ed Easley and pitcher Mitch Harris were optioned to the Redbirds.

photo credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports