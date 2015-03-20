Dust off those gloves and spikes, because it is time for a fun season of adult softball. Registration is now open for the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) Men's Slow-Pitch Softball League. Games will be held on Sunday nights with Saturdays being reserved for make-ups. The guaranteed seven game season will tentatively run from April 26-June 14; games will not be held on May 24. The top four teams will advance to playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season. Games will be played at Dolan Park on Diamond A. All teams must be aware that alcohol is prohibited within the park. Players must be a minimum of 18 years old. League fee is $325 per team and is due at the time of registration. Deadline is Friday, April 10, so hurry to register! League is open to resident and non-resident teams.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

