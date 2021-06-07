ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School will host a retirement party open house for Mike Slaughter from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in The Commons of the MCHS campus.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Mr. Slaughter has devoted more than 40 years of service to Marquette as a teacher, coach, and the last 14 years as principal. We wanted to give the Marquette community an opportunity to stop by and thank him for all he has done for our students” said Lisa Hayes, an organizer of the event. “We look forward to seeing alumni, current and past parents, colleagues, former coaches, players, and friends Mike has had such an impact on,” Hayes said.

Guests are welcome anytime and do not need to RSVP to attend. Tea, water, coffee, wine, and beer will be served as well as beef brisket, pulled pork, baked zucchini, potato salad, and apple crisp will be provided by Marquette Catering.

More like this: