COLLINSVILLE – The Madison County Conservative Caucus is proud to announce the addition of former NFL offensive tackle Marcus DeWayne Spears to its parents distinguished Board of Advisors. Marcus brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization, and his commitment to conservative principles will undoubtedly contribute to the Caucus's mission of promoting and advancing conservative values throughout the nation.

Marcus DeWayne Spears, renowned for his outstanding career in professional football, has now shifted his focus to the realm of politics and civic engagement. With his remarkable talent on the field and dedication to community involvement, Marcus has long demonstrated the traits of a true leader. Now, he is poised to make a significant impact on America's Conservative Caucus, contributing his unique insights and passion for conservative ideals.

As a member of the Board of Advisors, Marcus Spears will play a crucial role in shaping the direction of America's Conservative Caucus. His experience as a professional athlete and his dedication to his community will offer invaluable perspectives as the Caucus seeks to address the critical issues facing our nation today.

"Joining America's Conservative Caucus is an honor, and I'm excited to be a part of this organization," said Marcus Spears. "Conservative values have always been important to me, and I believe they can play a vital role in shaping a better future for our country. I look forward to working with the Caucus to champion these principles and make a positive impact on our society."

America's Conservative Caucus (www.madcoconservatives.org) is a prominent organization dedicated to promoting conservative policies, defending traditional values, and fostering a strong sense of national pride. With the addition of Marcus DeWayne Spears to its Board of Advisors, the Caucus gains a passionate advocate for conservative principles, one whose voice and influence will undoubtedly resonate with citizens from all walks of life.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marcus Spears to our Board of Advisors," said Lee Wathan, Chairman of America's Conservative Caucus. "His unique background and dedication to conservative values make him an excellent addition to our team. We are confident that Marcus will make a significant impact in advancing our mission and principles."

As Marcus Spears takes on this new role, America's Conservative Caucus looks forward to the positive outcomes and transformative efforts that his involvement will bring to the organization.

For media inquiries or more information about America’s Conservative Caucus or its’ Madison County, IL chapter, Madison County Conservative Caucus, please contact: Lee Wathan, admin@madcoconservatives.org

