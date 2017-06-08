

EDWARDSVILLE - Some are born to be leaders.

It appears that has been the case for recently retired Edwardsville High School Assistant Principal Joe McNamara. He seemed destined for a leadership role most of his life.

McNamara recently retired from his position at Edwardsville High School and while sad about leaving his position he said he is “really excited” about retirement.

Joe also plans to spend more time with wife, Barb, his daughter, Lauren, son, Mark, daughter-in-law, Julie, and their two children, Tyler and Lainey. Many don’t know this, but Joe has a twin brother, Mike, and both followed a path in education. Joe’s brother was also a middle school teacher and high school principal, so the twins followed the exact same career paths, which is unusual. The two brothers are very close and he said they talk nearly every day.

Joe started his career with a 15-year stint at Breese Mater Dei High School. He taught Spanish and English for 12 years and was an assistant principal for three years. He worked two years at the old Edwardsville High School in 1994-1996, then left to work for four years as a principal at Lebanon High School. In 2000, Dr. Ed Hightower asked Joe to return to EHS and he spent 17 years in his position.

“I guess I feel so lucky to have worked at three great schools,” Joe said. “I have worked with so many great teachers, administrators and counselors. The people are so talented and dedicated. We also have such talented and great students, who have such bright futures.”

Joe has been married 35 years to his beautiful wife and he said he is very excited to spend more time with her in the future. He also adores his children and grandchildren and loves spending time with them.

He said about the majority of days it was enjoyable to be in his EHS assistant principal role. He said he feels extremely privileged to have worked with a great administration team, along with faculty, support staff and the students through the years at EHS.

Article continues after sponsor message

Joe said the key thing he tried to instill in his students all these years is to seize the great opportunity to learn.

“I think most students are trying to reach for the stars and make the most out of themselves and hopefully make the world a better place,” he said. “A lot of times it looks daunting, but I always tell each student if they work hard and are nice to people, you will make the world a better place.”

Joe was a student-athlete in high school and received his bachelor's degree from Knox College in Galesburg, IL. He obtained his master’s in educational administration in 1989 from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

The key to being successful in school is to show respect, Joe said. “I try no matter what one does to show respect,” he said. “We owe unconditional respect to people as administrators and school leaders.

"I always try to treat people with unconditional respect whether I agree with them or not. If you expect the kids to try hard and be successful, it is important to model those same actions every day.”

One of Joe’s immediate first plans is to travel to Hawaii, something he promised his wife a long time ago in 1982.

“I told her one day I would take her and now I have to keep my promise,” he said.

More like this: