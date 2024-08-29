ALTON/GODFREY - Resurrection Lutheran Church, ELCA in Godfrey has partnered with the Godfrey Fire Protection District, the Alton Fire Department, and Boy Scout Troop 7 to help address a public safety need in the communities of Godfrey and Alton. To provide access to life-saving home safety devices, volunteers will be installing 10-year carbon monoxide detectors in homes.

On Sept. 8, 2024, volunteers will install new UL-listed carbon monoxide detectors in pre-approved homes. Homeowners may provide batteries for volunteers to replace in existing smoke alarms if time permits. To raise awareness about fire prevention, fire escape planning, home fire safety, and to ensure homeowners have properly functioning smoke alarms, referrals to the local fire department may be provided.

Article continues after sponsor message

To qualify, the applicant must be a homeowner living in Alton or Godfrey. Priority to seniors, persons with disabilities and homeowners who are low income. Qualified applicants will be notified by email or telephone to schedule their appointment between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for installation on Sept. 8, 2024. All applicants will receive a response regarding eligibility.

“Our primary goal is to support our local fire departments in their commitment to public safety” said Sharon Groh, Resurrection volunteer. “Service activities like this offer an opportunity to celebrate who we are, in every corner of life which flows freely from a living, daring confidence in God’s grace. This partnership is another chance to serve our neighbors”.

Residents interested in the Resurrection Church Carbon Monoxide Installation Program are encouraged to email us at nofire4us@gmail.com. Donations are welcome.

More like this: