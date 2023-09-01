EDWARDSVILLE – A resurfacing project on a section of University Drive is set to begin on Tuesday, September 5, weather permitting. This is the first phase of planned improvements on University Drive, and will encompass a 0.27-mile portion from Illinois Route 157 to 250 feet east of Devon Court.

The road will remain open for local access during the work, although delays, lane restrictions and temporary closures are to be expected.

Article continues after sponsor message

A portion of the affected area will be milled and resurfaced, while another section will require full reconstruction, including new curbs, gutter and pavement. Stutz Excavating and Grading will serve as the prime contractor for the project. Barring unforeseen delays, completion is expected in the spring.

It’s the first major overhaul of University Drive in at least 15 years. A second phase of the project will continue the resurfacing along University Drive to Esic Drive, and then south along Esic to the Madison County Transit Nature Trail. A shared use path also will be added during the next phase of work The City appreciates the cooperation and patience of all those affected by the work while this project is underway.

More like this: