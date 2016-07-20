GODFREY – The top-seeded singles player advanced, but the top-seeded doubles team were eliminated in the opening round of the main draws of the $25,000 Lewis and Clark Community College Men's Futures Tournament at LCCC's Simpson Tennis Center Tuesday.

The British team of Luke Bambridge/Farris Fathi Gosea were ousted from the tournament in their first-round match Tuesday, falling to Americans George Goldhoff/Martin Redlicki 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), while American Tennys Sandgren scored a 6-2, 7-5 win over American Emil Reinberg in one of five singles matches played.

Tuesday's results looked like this (all matches are listed in bracket order):

SINGLES – FIRST ROUND

Tennys Sandgren (USA) def.Emil Reinberg (USA) 6-2, 7-5; Christian Harrison (USA) def. Vasil Kirkov (USA) 6-2, 6-3; Collin Johns (USA) def. William Griffith (USA) 4-6, 6-2, 3-1 (retired); Blake Mott (Australia) def. Mico Santiago (USA) 6-3, 5-0 (retired); Eddie Grabill (USA) def. Justin Roberts (Bahamas) 6-4, 6-3

DOUBLES – FIRST ROUND

George Goldhoff/Martin Redlicki def. Luke Bambridge/Farris Fathi Gosea (Great Britian) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Daniel Hobart (Australia)/Mico Santiago (USA) def. Michael Peters/Dylan Steffens (USA) 7-6 (7-2), 5-4; Justin Roberts (Bahamas)/Andrew Watson (Great Britian) def. Dayne Kelly (Australia)/Chad Roden (USA) 6-1, 6-4; Nathan Ponwith/Emil Reinberg (USA) def. Patrick Davidson/Eric Morris (USA) 6-2, 6-1; Vasil Kirkov/John McNally (USA) def. Johnathan Chang/Wil Spencer (USA) 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 10-3; Jesus Banderas (Venezuela)/Facundo Mena (Argentina) def. Dekel Bar (Israel)/Collin Johns (USA) 7-6 (7-1), 6-2; Tennys Sandgren/Rhyne Williams (USA) def. Ian Dempster/Robbie Mudge (USA) 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2); Austin Smith/Dane Webb (USA) def. Brian Battistone/Trevor Allen Johnson (USA)6-4, 7-5

Play is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday with the remaining first-round singles matches on the card as well as the doubles quarterfinal matches. Here is the schedule of matches for Wednesday; admission to the tournament is free and all matches are scheduled best-of-three sets; rain could alter the schedule. For tournament updates and live scoring, visit www.lc.edu/usta

Court 1: Dekel Bar (Israel) vs. Facundo Mena (Argentina), 9 a.m.; Dayne Kelly (Australia) vs. Alfredo Perez (USA), immediately following previous match; Henrik Wiersholm (USA) vs. Sameer Kumar (USA), not before noon; Vasil Kirkov/John McNally (USA) vs. Jesus Bandres (Venezuela)/Facundo Mena (Argentina), not before 1 p.m.

Court 2: Marc Pohlmans (Australia) vs. Daniel Hobart (Australia), 9 a.m.; Luke Bambridge (Great Britian) vs. Felix Corwin (USA), immediately following previous match; Alexander Brown (USA) vs. Grayson Goldin (USA), not before noon

Court 6: Rhyne Williams (USA) vs. Gonzalez Austin (USA), 9 a.m.; Farris Fathi Gosea (Great Britian) vs. Robbie Mudge (USA), immediately following previous match; Dominik Koepfer (Germany) vs. Tigre Hank (Mexico), not before noon; Tennys Sandgren/Rhyne Williams (USA) vs. Austin Smith/Dane Webb (USA), not before 1 p.m.

Court 7: Austin Smith (USA) vs. Wil Spencer (USA), 9 a.m.; Christopher Eubanks (USA) vs. Jonathan Chang (USA), immediately following previous match; Justin Roberts (Bahamas)/Andrew Watson (Great Britian) vs. Nathan Ponwith/Emil Reinberg (USA), not before noon; George Goldhoff/Martin Redlicki (USA) vs. Daniel Hobart (Australia)/Mico Santiago (USA), not before 1 p.m.

