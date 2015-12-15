ST. LOUIS – This January, during National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross encourages people to roll up their sleeves to give blood to help maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients.

Since 1970, National Blood Donor Month has been observed in January to not only honor blood and platelet donors, but also to help increase donations during the winter months. Maintaining a sufficient blood supply for patients is difficult at this time of year because extreme winter weather and seasonal illnesses often impact donor turnout.

Karla Essmiller became a blood donor in college, but the importance of giving blood hit home when several family members had medical emergencies. “It only takes once sitting in a hospital, praying that your loved one will live through the day, to know how thankful you are for every single thing done to help them,” she said. “Donating blood is a simple gift that I can make that may help up to three people live another day. That makes me feel like a hero.”

The Red Cross encourages eligible donors to resolve to give blood regularly, beginning in January. Donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types AB, O, B negative and A negative.

To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App from app stores, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Ill.

Bond

Greenville

1/14/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 S 4th St

Pocahontas

1/5/2016: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 E State St

_______________

Christian

Pana

1/6/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 619 Kitchell

_______________

Clay

Clay City

1/8/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clay City Banking Company, 331 S Main

Xenia

1/4/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Xenia Fire Protection District, 108 N St.

_______________

Clinton

Aviston

1/11/2016: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Aviston Elementary School, 350 S. Hull St.

_______________

Coles

Charleston

1/2/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Salisbury Church, 2350 East Madison

1/9/2016: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Charleston Public Library, 712 6th St.

1/13/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Ballroom, 1720 7th St.

_______________

Crawford

Hutsonville

1/15/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover St.

Robinson

1/8/2016: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Wal-mart, 1304 E Main

1/11/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lincoln Trail College, 11220 State Highway 1

_______________

Effingham

Teutopolis

1/5/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 210 South Pearl

_______________

Fayette

Brownstown

1/6/2016: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brownstown High School, 421 South College Ave

_______________

Jefferson

Belle Rive

1/7/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Belle Rive Missionary Baptist Church, 401 South Main St.

Dix

1/13/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 N. Main

Mount Vernon

1/2/2016: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Family Video, 2629 Broadway

Texico

1/7/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Donoho Prairie Christian Church, 7405 Exchange Road

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

1/7/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 307 N. State St.

_______________

Macoupin

Brighton

1/8/2016: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Municipal Building, 206 S. Main

_______________

Madison

Bethalto

1/12/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 625 Church Drive

Godfrey

1/6/2016: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Road

Hamel

1/11/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Highland

1/4/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Highland Hope UMC, 12846 Daiber

_______________

Marion

Central City

1/15/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central City Elementary School, 129 Douglas St.

Centralia

1/11/2016: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bryan Manor, 2150 E. McCord

1/13/2016: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jordan Elementary, 311 Airport Road

Iuka

1/6/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Iuka Grade School, 405 S. Main

Kinmundy

1/8/2016: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kinmundy Community Center, 104 W 3rd St

_______________

Monroe

Valmeyer

1/4/2016: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Marys Parish Center, 101 S. Meyer

_______________

Montgomery

Nokomis

1/12/2016: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Louis Parish Center, E. Union St.

_______________

Pike

Pleasant Hill

1/7/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pleasant Hill First Baptist Church, 302 Park View

_______________

Richland

Noble

1/4/2016: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 W South Ave

Olney

1/4/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Southern Baptist Church, 205 East Mack Ave.

1/7/2016: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 335 South Fair St.

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

1/4/2016: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Augustine of Canterbury, 1900 West Belle

Caseyville

1/5/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Caseyville Moose, 8550 Bunkum Road

Marissa

1/11/2016: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 North Main St.

Mascoutah

1/6/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 1414 W Main St

Millstadt

1/7/2016: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Millstadt Consolidated School, 211 West Mill St.

O Fallon

1/8/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 255 Fairwood Hills Road

Shiloh

1/8/2016: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp

_______________

Shelby

Windsor

1/5/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Windsor Christian Church, 1100 Broadway

_______________

Washington

Nashville

1/5/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand

_______________

Mo.

Crawford

Cuba

1/6/2016: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Peoples Bank of Cuba, 701 N. Franklin

_______________

Franklin

Pacific

1/5/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 320 West Meramec St.

Saint Clair

1/15/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 347, 215 West Gravois

Sullivan

1/8/2016: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Walgreens Sullivan, 6 East Springfield

1/14/2016: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lowes, 760 Eagles Court

Washington

1/13/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 2661, 813 South Jefferson

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

1/8/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd

1/11/2016: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.

Barnhart

1/7/2016: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 7479 Metropolitan Blvd

1/7/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Antonia Fire Protection District, 6633 Moss Hollow Road

Crystal City

1/15/2016: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Crystal City Elementary School, 600 Mississippi

De Soto

1/13/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1620 Boyd St.

Festus

1/11/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 400 West Main St.

Hillsboro

1/11/2016: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Highway B

_______________

Saint Charles

O’Fallon

1/11/2016: 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., YMCA O’Fallon Family Branch, 3451 Pheasant Meadows

Wentzville

1/8/2016: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Twin Oaks at Heritage Point, 250 Savannah Terrace

_______________

Saint Francois

Bismarck

1/5/2016: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 6947, 1008 Veterans Drive

Bonne Terre

1/12/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sonrise Baptist Church, 454 Berry Road

_______________

Saint Louis

Black Jack

1/3/2016: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Christian Embassy Church of Black Jack, 13775 Old Jamestown Road

Chesterfield

1/9/2016: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Incarnate Word Parish, 13416 Olive

Earth City

1/7/2016: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Polyad Services, 4170 Shoreline Drive

Eureka

1/6/2016: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Eureka Hills, 156 Towne Center

1/11/2016: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Creative Expressions Learning Center, 76 Legends Parkway

Fenton

1/2/2016: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1175 Piedras Parkway

1/6/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Brown Mackie College, 2 Soccer Park Road

Florissant

1/4/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis County Library, 195 S New Florissant Road

1/11/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hazelwood Northwest Middle School, 1605 Shackelford Road

Hazelwood

1/12/2016: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Aclara, 945 Hornet Drive

Manchester

1/9/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church - Ballwin, 567 St Joseph Lane

Saint Louis

1/2/2016: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Ethical Society of St Louis, 9001 Clayton Road

1/2/2016: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Culvers Crestwood, 10200 Big Bend Road

1/6/2016: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Geyer Road Baptist Church, 504 South Geyer Road

1/8/2016: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church of Oakville, 6741 Telegraph Road

1/12/2016: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center Drive

1/12/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library Grant's View Branch, 9700 Musick Road

1/12/2016: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Concord, A Church for Everyone, 13775 Tesson Ferry Road

University City

1/10/2016: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Young Israel Jewish Synagogue, 8101 Delmar Blvd.

_______________

Saint Louis City

1/4/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., World Chess Hall of Fame, 4652 Maryland Ave.

1/6/2016: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Jones Lang LaSalle, 1 Metropolitan Square, 211 North Broadway

1/7/2016: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA St. Louis, 1528 Locust St.

1/8/2016: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Deloitte Building, 100 South 4th St.

1/12/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mathews Dickey Boys and Girls Club, 4245 N Kingshighway

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

1/7/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 4th St.

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

1/3/2016: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Warrenton Fire Protection District, 606 Fairgrounds Road

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

