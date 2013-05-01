Springfield, IL...The Illinois House of Representatives today approved a resolution paying tribute to the late Stan Musial. House Joint Resolution 23 (HJR 23) sponsored by Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) designates January 19th as Stan Musial Day in Illinois.

"Stan Musial wasn't just another baseball player, Stan 'The Man' was a role model, veteran and humanitarian," said Rep. Kay. "Musial played his entire 22 year career with the Cardinals and is widely proclaimed as the greatest St. Louis Cardinal of all time. Cardinal Nation will never forget Stan 'The Man' Musial, naming January 19th as 'Stan Musial Day' in Illinois is another way for us to show our respect and appreciation for the late Stan Musial."

House Joint Resolution 23 reads as follows:

WHEREAS, The members of the Illinois General Assembly wish to pay tribute to Stan Musial, widely proclaimed as the greatest St. Louis Cardinal of all time; and

WHEREAS, Stan Musial was born on November 21st 1920 in Donora, Pennsylvania; he married his high school sweetheart Lilian Labash in 1940 and they remained married for nearly 72 years until her passing in 2012; and

WHEREAS, Stan Musial played his entire 22 year career with the St. Louis Cardinals between 1941-1944 and 1946-1963; and

WHEREAS, In January 1945, Stan Musial was drafted and entered the United States Navy; he served his country for 15 months and was honorably discharged in March 1946; and

WHEREAS, During his playing career, Stan Musial amassed 3,630 hits, 475 home runs, and a .331 career batting average; he was a first ballot hall of famer in 1969; and

WHEREAS, Stan Musial always took an active role in serving the community; he was a prominent supporter of Wings of Hope, a humanitarian organization dedicated to assisting those in poverty and in need of medical attention; and

WHEREAS, In February 2011, Stan Musial was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom; the highest civilian honor in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Stan Musial was widely regarded as one of the all-time greatest baseball players on and off the field; he died peacefully on January 19, 2013; therefore, be it

RESOLVED, BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE NINETY-EIGHTH GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF ILLINOIS, THE SENATE CONCURRING HEREIN, that January 19th be designated Stan Musial Day; and be it further

RESOLVED, That we urge the citizens of this state to take cognizance of this event and to participate fittingly in its observance; and be it further

RESOLVED, That suitable copies of this resolution be presented to the family of Stan Musial and the St. Louis Cardinals Organization.

