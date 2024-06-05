EDWARDSVILLE – incoming SIUE men's basketball player Myles Thompson (Hutchinson, Kansas) has been honored as the NJCAA Foundation Champion Award Winner. The Champion Award was established to honor a member of former member of the NJCAA community who exemplifies resilience, excellence and passion.

Thompson signed with SIUE in May.

The 6-7 forward, who led Barton Community College to the NJCAA Division I National Championship this past season, battled illness including a blood infection which forced him to miss all but two games his sophomore season at Barton. Thompson returned to start all 37 games in Barton's championship season, averaging 14 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

The prestigious award will be presented to Thompson Thursday during the NJCAA Foundation Awards in Charlotte, North Carolina.

