GRAFTON - If one ever had to select a community that is resilient through thick and thin, it would be Grafton.

Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin and the other business owners and residents have tried to keep the community strong in both the flood of last year and the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020.

On Thursday, July 2, community members, tourists, and businesses rallied together to have what Eberlin described "an absolutely phenomenal evening" starting with a Music in the Park and concluding with an awesome fireworks tribute to the country.

"The night could not have turned out any better," said Eberlin. "People came from everywhere with the crowd estimated to be in excess of 12,000.

"Thanks to the Brooks family, Peg, Mike, Nickie and Allie and Carla Newton before them for their efforts in carrying out the Music in The Park tradition. The Owlz rocked it last night as they always do. Thanks also to Dan and Rob Ebbing and the crew from Fireworks Authority for putting on another fantastic show.

"Our police force, under the leadership of Chief Spanton did an amazing job not only keeping everyone safe but also directing a somewhat fluid traffic exodus out of town. That was no easy job. A special thanks to the Jersey County Sheriff's Department which sent four cars down to assist and to the IDNR Conservation Police for helping. QEM Fire Chief Jerry New and the volunteers of the fire department were also present as well as the EMT's from JCH.

"Thanks to the residents and business owners of the Grafton community for creating and extending such an inviting and welcoming environment and making this the great town that it is. Lastly, thank you to all those people who came to Grafton to not only celebrate America but also to support our community and the many fine businesses that we have. Without your continued support, it would be difficult for us to get by. We appreciate you tremendously. Please continue enjoying your 4th of July Weekend!"

