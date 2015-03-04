SPARTANBURG, S.C. - SIUE's Jake Residori (Shorewood, Illinois) and Angelo Silvestro(Geneva, Illinois) earned honors Wednesday as the Southern Conference announced its wrestling awards for the 2014-15 season.

Residori (pictured on the right) became the first SIUE wrestler to be named to the All-SoCon team after recording a 25-12 record and a 6-1 mark in SoCon matches at 174 pounds. He heads into Saturday's Arby's SoCon Championships with 73 career victories after posting 24 in each of his first two seasons.

SIlvestro (pictured on the left) posted a 5-2 record at 141 pounds during the SoCon season and was named to the All-Freshman team. He holds a 17-12 overall record heading into the postseason.

The Arby's SoCon Championships begins at 9 a.m. Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina. Individuals will be competing for slots in the national tournament, which will be held March 19-21 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

The complete All-SoCon team, the All-Freshman team, and top award winners are listed below.



2014-15 All-Southern Conference Team

125 – Sean Boyle, R-Sr., Chattanooga

133 – Nick Soto, Sr., Chattanooga

141 – Mike Pongracz, So., Chattanooga

149 – Ryan Mosley, R-So., Gardner-Webb

157 – Aaron Walker, R-So., The Citadel

165 – Nick Kee, R-Fr., Appalachian State

174 – Jake Residori, Jr., SIUE

184 – Scott Patrick, R-Sr., Davidson

197 – Scottie Boykin, So., Chattanooga

HWT – Denzel Dejournette, R-So., Appalachian State



2014-15 All-Freshman Team

Nick Kee, Appalachian State

Mike Longo, Appalachian State

Forrest Przybysz, Appalachian State

Ty Buckiso, The Citadel

Tyler Marinelli, Gardner-Webb

Angelo Silvestro, SIUE

Justin Lampe, Chattanooga

2014-15 Wrestler of the Year

Sean Boyle, R-Sr., 125, Chattanooga



2014-15 Freshman of the Year

Nick Kee, 165, Appalachian State

