Residori, Silvestro Honored by SoCon
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - SIUE's Jake Residori (Shorewood, Illinois) and Angelo Silvestro(Geneva, Illinois) earned honors Wednesday as the Southern Conference announced its wrestling awards for the 2014-15 season.
Residori (pictured on the right) became the first SIUE wrestler to be named to the All-SoCon team after recording a 25-12 record and a 6-1 mark in SoCon matches at 174 pounds. He heads into Saturday's Arby's SoCon Championships with 73 career victories after posting 24 in each of his first two seasons.
SIlvestro (pictured on the left) posted a 5-2 record at 141 pounds during the SoCon season and was named to the All-Freshman team. He holds a 17-12 overall record heading into the postseason.
The Arby's SoCon Championships begins at 9 a.m. Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina. Individuals will be competing for slots in the national tournament, which will be held March 19-21 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
The complete All-SoCon team, the All-Freshman team, and top award winners are listed below.
2014-15 All-Southern Conference Team
125 – Sean Boyle, R-Sr., Chattanooga
133 – Nick Soto, Sr., Chattanooga
141 – Mike Pongracz, So., Chattanooga
149 – Ryan Mosley, R-So., Gardner-Webb
157 – Aaron Walker, R-So., The Citadel
165 – Nick Kee, R-Fr., Appalachian State
174 – Jake Residori, Jr., SIUE
184 – Scott Patrick, R-Sr., Davidson
197 – Scottie Boykin, So., Chattanooga
HWT – Denzel Dejournette, R-So., Appalachian State
2014-15 All-Freshman Team
Nick Kee, Appalachian State
Mike Longo, Appalachian State
Forrest Przybysz, Appalachian State
Ty Buckiso, The Citadel
Tyler Marinelli, Gardner-Webb
Angelo Silvestro, SIUE
Justin Lampe, Chattanooga
2014-15 Wrestler of the Year
Sean Boyle, R-Sr., 125, Chattanooga
2014-15 Freshman of the Year
Nick Kee, 165, Appalachian State
Article retrieved from www.siuecougars.com/sports
