ALTON – For those looking for an exciting night, the new owners of the Grand Theatre in Alton have one planned for New Year's Eve.

The new owners of the Grand Theatre, local philanthropists and husband and wife team Jayne and John Simmons, are throwing a New Year’s Eve party and the entire Alton community over 21 years of age is invited. Proceeds will benefit the Riverbender Community Center and the Crisis Food Pantry.

On Monday, Dec. 31st, doors open at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person for an evening that includes silent movies, music, fresh appetizers, popcorn, and a champagne toast at midnight. Festivities will conclude at 1:0 0a.m. More than 200 tickets have already been sold to this one-of-a-kind event.

Tickets can be purchaseat these local Alton businesses: AdVantage, Brown Bag Bistro, Copper Bar, Decaro’s, Germania Brew Haus, Mississippi Mud Pottery, My Just Desserts, Old Bakery Beer Co., Post Commons, and State Street Market. Party goers can also purchase tickets online through Everbrite.com

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ nye-at-the-alton-grand- theatre-tickets-53881709644

The Simmons’ purchased the Grand Theatre earlier this year. “Jayne and I believe there is so much potential for a bright future for downtown Alton,” said John Simmons, attorney at Simmons, Hanly and Conroy, a national law firm headquartered in Alton, and owner of Alton Steel. “The Grand Theatre recently became available so we purchased the building to protect the beautiful architectural heritage of downtown Alton.”

Over the past few weeks, John Simmons has asked local residents to share their ideas on what they would like to see in the future of the Grand Theatre. A Facebook @AltonGrandTheatre page was recently started, and people are already proudly sharing their memories of the Grand Theatre.

“John and I have deep affection for the Alton community,” said Jayne Simmons. “We were born here, and we have deep roots here. While we don’t know yet what the future plans of this grand building will be, we are excited about the potential of what it can bring to a community like Alton.”

New Year’s Eve at the Grand Theatre

230 Market Street, Alton

Monday, December 31, 2018

9:00pm – 1:00am

Ticket $20 per person

Attire is casual. Dress warmly.

