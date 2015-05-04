Funds raised will help “Finish the Fight” against Cancer in Madison County



EDWARDSVILLE – In 2014, more than 66,800 Illinois residents were diagnosed with cancer. For these brave individuals, the American Cancer Society (ACS) has been by their side, providing support groups, lodging and transportation throughout their battles. In addition, ACS has dedicated more than $4 billion in its history to fund research for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

On June 5, 2015, individuals are invited to take part in Relay For Life of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon to help raise funds to support ACS’ work in Madison County. The local ACS office provides a variety of free services to local patients, including Road to Recovery, which offers rides to medical appointments, Look Good Feel Better to help them cope with skin changes and hair loss, and patient navigators to guide them through their healthcare options.

Participants can join as individuals or as members of a Relay Team and walk the Edwardsville High School track for from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. to symbolize an individual’s cancer treatment. Participants can register for the event at www.relayforlife.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

Even those not walking are welcome to attend Relay For Life any time throughout the evening. This exciting and touching event will include musical performances, family-friendly activities and a special Luminaria ceremony to honor those who have been impacted by cancer. In addition, a number of teams will offer food and games during Relay For Life to raise funds for ACS. Last year, the event in Edwardsville raised more than $121,000 for the organization.

ACS will also host a special Survivor Dinner at 5:30 p.m. prior to the opening ceremonies. The Dinner is open to all local Survivors and their guests. Survivors can reserve their seat by contacting ACS at 618-288-2320.

For Diane Martin, an Edwardsville resident and breast cancer survivor, participating in and volunteering for Relay along with her daughters has been a way for her to reach out to those undergoing treatment for the illness. “I found out everything ACS does for those going through cancer, and we just wanted to join in getting all that information out to others. I continue to volunteer so more funds can be raised and hopefully someday a cure will be found so no one else has to go through the fight against cancer.”

Individuals who would like more information or want to register a team for Relay For Life of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon can visit www.relayforlife.org, call ACS of the Metro East at 618-288-2320, or email rfledglen@gmail.com.

More like this: