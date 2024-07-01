O’FALLON – Christian Brothers Automotive (CBA) has landed in O’Fallon and is set to open for automotive repair and maintenance on June 17. Known for their people-first approach to car care, the shop offers residents the chance to get back on the road as efficiently as possible.

Under the ownership of local residents, Corwin and Stacey Pauly, Christian Brothers Automotive Shiloh is parked at 1310 Thouvenot Lane, across the street from Walgreens, and is open five days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. The shop offers a variety of professional automotive care services from simple upkeep and repairs to preventative maintenance.

"We are thrilled to open our new Christian Brothers Automotive location in O'Fallon. After serving nearly 25 years in the Air Force and dedicating myself to training future leaders, my wife Stacey and I wanted to continue serving our community in a meaningful way,” said Corwin. “After the Air Force brought us to O'Fallon in 2017 the city quickly became our home. We love the people, sense of community, and small-town feel O'Fallon offers. CBA allows us to live out our faith and serve our neighbors with ethical and excellent automotive repair services. We look forward to providing a trusted service to the O'Fallon community for years to come."

Corwin Pauly brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his new role as owner of Christian Brothers Automotive Shiloh. Having served over two decades in the Air Force, retiring as a Colonel, Corwin led teams of various sizes and spent the latter part of his service training the next generation of Air Force leaders. Following his military career, Corwin continued to support and guide others as a Ramsey Certified Financial Coach and as an AF JROTC instructor at O'Fallon Township High School. The leadership, financial coaching and community-building skills he honed throughout his career make him the perfect fit to expand Christian Brothers Automotive’s presence in O'Fallon.

“Our people-first approach has been the cornerstone of our business since 1982. I am confident that Corwin and Stacey will bring this same dedication to drivers in O’Fallon, helping them keep their cars and lives running smoothly,” said Donnie Carr, President and CEO of Christian Brothers Automotive. “Our goal is to offer more than just reliable transportation; we strive to create an environment where guests feel comfortable and empowered to make informed decisions about their vehicles.”

Joining more than 290 Christian Brothers Automotive locations across the nation, the Shiloh shop follows the guiding principle: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Built on the idea that having your car serviced should be easy, Christian Brothers Automotive offers free shuttle service, educational estimates and complimentary courtesy inspections that drive the guest experience. From simple upkeep such as an oil change to more involved repairs and engine diagnostics, Christian Brothers Automotive addresses automotive issues as soon as they’re found, that could otherwise require expensive repair or replacement down the line. Year after year, Christian Brothers Automotive Shiloh will offer convenient, efficient service to guests, keeping their lives on track and running seamlessly.

Founded in Mission Bend, Texas in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has strived to change the way that guests think about their auto care experience. Ranked number one by J.D. Power in Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers five times in a row*, Christian Brothers Automotive’s number one priority is creating a positive experience for every guest. From the inviting waiting room environment of each shop – which feels more like a comfortable family room, to complimentary shuttle rides and digital vehicle inspections that take guests under the hood of their vehicle right alongside the technician, Christian Brothers Automotive has fostered automotive service that makes guests feel at home.

For more information about Christian Brothers Automotive Shiloh and its services, please visit cbac.com/shiloh.

About Christian Brothers Automotive Corporation

Dedicated to its brand mission “To love your neighbor as yourself,” Christian Brothers Automotive has firmly planted its roots in faith and honesty, which have set it apart in the auto services and repair industry. Standing out from the competition, Christian Brothers Automotive ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers by J.D. Power five times in a row.*

With its guiding principles instilled from the very first location in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has successfully expanded to more than 290 locations across 30 states. The Houston-based company delivers a variety of professional auto-care experiences including upkeep, maintenance, and repair.

*Christian Brothers received the highest score for aftermarket full service maintenance and repair in the J.D. Power 2019, 2021-2022, 2022, 2023 and 2024 Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Satisfaction Studies of customer satisfaction with automotive aftermarket service providers. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

