EDWARDSVILLE - A special event called "The Craftshow Before Christmas" is set today from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville.

The sale will be in the Wildey Event Rooms.

Al Canal of Wildey Theatre said some of the best artists in the region will be there for people to do a last-minute, unique Christmas shopping.

He encouraged residents to come out and give the show a chance to pick out their Christmas items.

"It should be a great show for people," Canal said. "It will be a fun way to shop for Christmas presents right before the holiday."

Food and drinks will also be available to the public, which makes the show even more fun, Canal said.

