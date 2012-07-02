Brussels, Ill.- Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge offers many educational resources for educators and families. Educational trunks and a new field trip back pack may be reserved for free at the refuge visitor center.

Wildlife trunks include resources for prairie and wetland education and a field trip pack developed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources includes resources for nature exploration.

The field trip pack contains hands-on equipment and lessons to engage children in nature exploration. Equipment includes binoculars, a plant press, magnifying glasses, field guides, and more.

The resources can be adapted to any age level, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

To reserve educational resources call Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at 618-883-2524 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or email Cortney Solum at Cortney_white@fws.gov.

Visit the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/two_rivers to view the event calendar and learn more about the refuge. Guided tours and interpretive programs can be scheduled with a refuge ranger or volunteer, call ahead to schedule a program.

Volunteers are also need to assist with refuge educational programs. Interested individuals may call the refuge office to sign up for a variety of volunteer opportunities.

