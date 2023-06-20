MADISON COUNTY - HSHS launched a rescue flight after a crash left two entrapped in a semi vs. car accident on Highway 4 on Tuesday afternoon.

Highland EMS with St. Jacob Police Department and Fire Department, Illinois State Police, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Troy EMS and MedStar EMS provided mutual aid.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A medical person reported there were multiple injuries at the scene.

Authorities did not have any other information to release at this time.

More like this:

Nov 21, 2023 - Survival Flight Added As An EMS Provider For OSF Saint Anthony’s And OSF Medical Group

Oct 13, 2023 - Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Appoints Chief Charles Coyle as City of St. Louis Public Safety Director 

Sep 29, 2023 - Duck Pluckers Ball Raises Almost $175,000 - Another Ambulance For AMH Fleet On The Way

Sep 9, 2023 - Godfrey Tables Survival Flight Lease For Now

Oct 20, 2023 - Godfrey Road Set To Be Temporarily Closed Next Week - Detour Map Is Attached

 