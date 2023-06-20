Listen to the story

MADISON COUNTY - HSHS launched a rescue flight after a crash left two entrapped in a semi vs. car accident on Highway 4 on Tuesday afternoon.

Highland EMS with St. Jacob Police Department and Fire Department, Illinois State Police, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Troy EMS and MedStar EMS provided mutual aid.

A medical person reported there were multiple injuries at the scene.

Authorities did not have any other information to release at this time.

