ALTON – The Post Commons was founded a year ago as “Alton's Living Room” after the old Alton Post Office building was bequeathed to Hugh Halter by noted local philanthropists, John and Jayne Simmons.

Since being founded, the coffee shop, which also specializes in both booze and brunch, has been well-supported by the community – having hosted countless customers and several events. The furniture and interior décor also supports the distinction Halter made of it being a living room. To celebrate one year of being in business, Halter and his staff planned on hosting an event on Jan. 12. Unfortunately due to winter weather threats and slick roads, it was rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 23 with the same game plan.

This party will begin when after 5 p.m., which is past the point when Post Commons is open. Halter said a food truck will come from Seoul Taco and music will be provided by several acts including Overnighter and The Mind Frames, which includes many members of the Lighthouse Sounds staff.

Money raised from the anniversary will go toward Riverbend Family Ministries and Today's Place, which is a community gathering spot for young people adjacent to Today's Beauty Supply, which was featured on The Small Business Revolution. Both places are operated by Benjamin Golley, who offered a heartfelt prayer at the conclusion of that show at the amphitheater.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We picked Riverbend Family Ministries, because we like them,” Halter said. “We've had a few people come in here looking for help, including a suicidal case last week. We've had quite a few crises come into the building, so we wanted to support people who do crisis intervention.

“And Ben doesn't let anyone know what he's doing, but he created a room to meet the needs of the neighborhood he's in directly,” Halter continued. “It's a place for kids in the neighborhood to hang out after school and get food and refreshments. A lot of us could do that if we put ideas in the minds of our own neighborhoods. We're hoping we can help him provide food and refreshments for the kids.”

Halter also wanted to thank the Simmons family as well as Alton Mayor Brant Walker, his staff and the loyal customer base (as well as people who pop in and check the place out or visit on their travels) for keeping the business booming over the last year.

For 2019, Halter said Post Commons will focus on fund-raising efforts for an outdoor patio as well as getting the basement opened. There may be a few other surprises in store if the stars align, Halter noted, so customers and interested parties should follow the business's Facebook page for future updates.

More like this: