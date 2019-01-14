ALTON - There is a silver lining to the recent winter storm and the postponement of ALT's "Magical Winter's Feast with Harry Potter & Friends"

The event is rescheduled for Saturday, February 9th at LCCC Commons and we can NOW open up Ticket Sales Again! 50 Seats are now available for the muggles or wizards who want to attend this FUN Event!

Magician & Illusionist Marty Hahne is stepping in for Todd Oliver and the production team at Alton Little Theater is brainstorming on ways to dig up more magic, make more chocolate frogs, and a few more gifts for Trivia Geniuses.

50 more Tickets are available by calling 618-462-3205 OR going online to altonlittletheater.org. Call today and don't miss this golden opportunity to turn a bad-weather fright into a magical night! $40 Ticket for 4-Course Dinner, Show, Magic & Contests---it's a real deal!